Woman allegedly takes LSD before babysitting, stealing child's toys

A Florida woman took LSD before stealing toys and a wedding ring from the family where she was babysitting, according to Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.
Lorena Margarita Montealegre, 27, of Gainesville, was reportedly under the influence of the psychedelic drug while watching a child on Monday around 8 p.m., The Independent Florida Alligator reported.
The child’s father said that Montealegre was acting strangely and he asked her to leave. She refused, according to The Alligator.
When a deputy arrived, Montealegre allegedly walked out of the house carrying the child’s toys.
A second deputy arrived at the scene as backup and they handcuffed Montealegre. Deputies say she tried to kick them multiple times, according to The Alligator.
Montealegre was taken to North Florida Regional Medical Center, where it was discovered that she stole the father’s wedding ring.
Montealegre was charged with burglary, grand theft, resisting arrest with violence and two counts of attempted battery on a law enforcement officer.
She was taken to the Alachua County Jail, where she remains on a $55,000 bond.
