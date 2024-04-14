4 people killed when train collides with pickup in rural Idaho

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Four people were killed on Saturday when a pickup truck was hit by a train in rural Idaho, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Idaho State Police, the collision occurred at approximately 8:20 a.m. MDT near Notus in Canyon County.

The driver of a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling on a private road that intersected with a railroad crossing and failed to yield to the oncoming train, KTVB reported.

The train struck the vehicle, killing all four occupants, according to the television station.

State police did not identify the people in the pickup but said that a 38-year-old man, a 36-year-old woman and two children were killed. All were pronounced dead at the scene; the woman was wearing her seatbelt, police said. All of the victims were from Nampa.

The Idaho State Police is working with the Canyon County Coroner on notification of next-of-kin, KIVI-TV reported.

An investigation is ongoing.

Notus is about 35 miles northwest of Boise.

