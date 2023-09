Alex Murdaugh, the disgraced former South Carolina attorney convicted earlier this year of killing his wife and son, has pleaded guilty to federal financial crimes, according to multiple reports.

The plea entered into court on Thursday marked the first time that Murdaugh admitted to committing a crime, The Associated Press reported. He pleaded guilty to 22 counts of financial fraud and money laundering.

Check back for more on this developing story.

