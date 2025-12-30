Anthony Joshua’s promoter says 2 of boxer’s team members killed in crash

Two members of heavyweight Anthony Joshua’s team were identified as fatalities from an automobile accident in Nigeria on Monday, the boxer’s promoter said.

Latif “Latz” Ayodele and Sina Ghami were killed in a vehicle that was traveling on the Ogun-Lagos state expressway. Joshua, 36, who was a passenger in the vehicle, suffered minor injuries.

Ayodele was Joshua’s personal trainer. Ghami was Joshua’s strength and conditioning coach for more than 10 years.

Ghami also co-founded Evolve Gym in London. He had worked with athletes from the NFL, NBA and the Michigan State University football team.

In a statement on Tuesday, Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed Joshua’s injuries and the deaths of Ayodele and Ghami.

“Anthony Joshua was involved in a road traffic accident in Lagos, Nigeria, earlier today,” the statement read. “With profound sadness it has been confirmed that two close friends and team members Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele have tragically passed away.

“Matchroom Boxing and 258 BXG can confirm that Anthony sustained injuries in the accident and was taken to hospital for checks and treatment. He is in a stable condition and will remain there for observation.”

The promoter said there would be no further comment. On his Instagram account, Hearn posted his statement and captioned it, “With the heaviest of hearts.”

Joshua, a two-time unified heavyweight champion who also won a gold medal in the super heavyweight division for Great Britain in the 2012 Summer Olympics, has family roots in Sagamu, located in southwestern Nigeria.

Jake Paul, the YouTuber-turned-boxer who lost to Joshua earlier this month in Miami, posted condolences on his X account.

Joshua (29-4, 26 KOs) defeated Paul (12-2, 7 KOs) in a sixth-round knockout on Dec. 19.

RIP Sina Ghami and Kevin “Latif / Latz” Ayodele. My thoughts and prayers are with their families and friends and AJ. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 29, 2025

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu said he spoke with Joshua and conveyed his condolences.

“I wished him a full and speedy recovery, and prayed with him. AJ assured me he is receiving the best possible care,” Tinubu wrote in a social media post. “I also spoke with his mother and prayed for her. She was deeply appreciative of the call.”

© 2025 Cox Media Group