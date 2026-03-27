Orlando firefighters respond after Harry Potter ride issues at Universal Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando fire crews responded after a ride at Universal Orlando Resorts experienced technical issues on Friday.

Officials confirmed with Channel 9 that some riders started feeling ill after one of the Harry Potter rides became stuck around 11:09 a.m.

A spokesperson for the Orlando Fire Department shared a statement on the incident:

“A Universal ride was stuck but, staff were able to get it going again so, the high angle rescue was canceled. While it was stuck, a few riders called dispatch reporting they felt ill.

When the ride began to operate again and riders got off, the patients went to Universal’s medical room to receive treatment. Some of our crews remained on scene to assist."

Channel 9 has a crew gathering more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

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