Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son, Patrick Schwarzenegger, engaged to longtime girlfriend Abby Champion

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver’s son, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and his longtime girlfriend, Abby Champion, got engaged over the holidays.

Schwarzenegger, 30, and Champion, 26, announced their engagement on Tuesday.

“She said yesssss,” Schwarzenegger said on X, formerly known as Twitter, according to the “Today” show.

“Forever and ever,” Schwarzenegger added in an Instagram post.

The post shared multiple engagement photos, including a ring, a flower arrangement and a cake that said “Congratulations” on it with a picture of the actor and model, according to the “Today” show.

Schwarzenegger’s mother, Shriver, said that she is “beyond thrilled. I’m beyond inspired. I’m beyond excited,” according to “Good Morning America.”

On Christmas, the day before Schwarzenegger and Champion announced their engagement, Schwarzenegger posted a picture of the couple wearing matching Christmas pajamas, the “Today” show reported.

Champion and Schwarzenegger were first linked in September 2015, according to People. The two did not make their relationship official until months later, in February 2016.

