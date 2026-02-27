Artemis moon landing delayed past 2027

NASA has announced that the moon landing planned for 2027 has been delayed.

Instead of being Artemis III, the landing has been assigned to the Artemis IV mission, officials said.

During the Artemis III mission, the Orion will rendezvous and dock with lunar landers in low Earth orbit, CNN reported. It is hoped to happen in 2027.

Artemis IV will now be the moon landing mission and will hopefully occur in 2028. There is a possibility that there will be two moon landings in 2028, CBS News reported.

The news of the rescheduling came days after the Artemis II rocket was rolled back from the launchpad at Kennedy Space Center for repairs, The Washington Post reported.

The most recent plans for the Artemis II were to see the rocket launched in March, but an issue with helium flow has delayed it to April at the earliest, CBS News reported.

The Artemis II will do a lunar fly-around with four astronauts on board, The Associated Press reported.

©2026 Cox Media Group