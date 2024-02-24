Border agents seize around 6.5 tons of meth at port in Texas; largest bust ever at a port entry

Customs officials said they had the largest seizure ever at a port entry last weekend in Eagle Pass, Texas.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized about six and a half tons of half tons of methamphetamine at a port in Eagle Pass, CBS News reported. The seizure was made on Feb. 18 at the Camino Real International Bridge.

It was estimated to be worth about $117 million, according to customs officials.

It was found when a tractor-trailer that had drying agents for piglets went through a second inspection, a manifest said, according to CBS News. The tractor-trailer was inspected and authorities found around 13,101 pounds of what they believed to be methamphetamine.

“This gargantuan methamphetamine seizure, the largest ever taken down by CBP officers at a port of entry, uniquely illustrates the serious narcotics threat our officers face on a daily basis and their effectiveness at utilizing our technological enforcement tools, expertise and experience to zero-in on these threats,” said Director, Field Operations Donald Kusser, Laredo Field Office. “This seizure exemplifies our officers’ steadfast commitment to advancing CBP’s priority border security mission while facilitating lawful trade and travel.”

“For far too long, drug trafficking organizations have been raking in billions of dollars at the expense of our communities that are left ravaged by addiction, death and despair as a result of these poisonous substances,” said Special Agent in Charge Mark Dawson, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Houston. “Thanks to the outstanding teamwork between HSI Houston, HSI Eagle Pass, HSI Mexico City and our partners at CBP, we have prevented a record-breaking amount of these narcotics from making it to Houston where they would have destroyed an untold number of lives.”

No information has been released about any arrests related to the seizure, according to CBS News.

