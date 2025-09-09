‘Breaking Bad’ actor, Raymond Cruz, arrested after spraying woman with hose

A “Breaking Bad” actor was arrested after women said he sprayed his garden hose at them while he washed his car in his driveway.

Raymond Cruz was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor battery after someone called police, saying the Tuco Salamanca actor soaked them with a garden hose, KABC reported.

Cruz’s agent said the women were harassing his client, adding that the women were not from the area and that they called the police on Cruz.

Los Angeles Police officer David Cuellar confirmed the incident, telling People magazine, “There was basically a dispute with the victim, which is when Cruz allegedly sprayed water towards the victim.”

"He has no idea who these women are or why they were harassing him in front of his own home while he was trying to wash a car. They were not neighbors," the agent told KABC in a statement.

The agent told People that three women parked “a half an inch” from the bumper of Cruz’s car. He had asked them to move the van.

“They said no,” agent Raphael Berko told People. “He goes, ‘come on, move your car. You’re not giving me room, and it’s going to get wet.’ So, he said, ‘okay.’ He started to clean his car and then they started filming him.”

Cruz asked the women to stop recording him and “when he turned around to tell them to stop filming him, he was still hosing his car. And some of the water from his hose hit the front of his car and spilled on their car,” Berko said.

No charges have been filed yet, but he was taken into custody and released in about five hours.

TMZ explained that since it is a misdemeanor arrest, the Los Angeles City Attorney will handle the case. Typically, the city attorney will defer the case and hold an office hearing, where the person is given a warning and may agree to anger management classes in exchange for the charges to be dropped.

Cruz is scheduled to be in court on Oct. 1.

