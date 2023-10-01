Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku suffers burns to arm, face

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku suffered burns to his arm and face at his home while lighting a fire pit, the team said on Saturday.

Njoku, 27, who was the Browns’ first-round draft choice (29th overall) in the 2017 NFL draft, is in his seventh season with Cleveland.

His status for Sunday’s home game against the Baltimore Ravens is questionable, WJW-TV reported. In a news release, the team characterized his injury as “a household accident.”

The tight end, however, went on social media and implied that he would be ready to play.

“The flesh is weak. See you tomorrow,” Njoku wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Browns activated tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden and quarterback P.J. Walker from the practice squad, WOIO-TV reported.

The severity of Njoku’s injuries were unclear, according to The Associated Press. It also was unclear when Njoku was hurt.

His agent, Malki Kawa, wrote on social media that Njoku “is OK” and thanked “everyone for reaching out.”

Njoku has started all three games for the Browns this season, according to Pro-Football-Reference.com.

During his career, Njoku, who was drafted out of the University of Miami, has made 216 catches for 2,474 yards and 19 touchdowns during his career.

He had a career year in 2022 with 58 catches for 628 yards and four touchdowns, ESPN reported.