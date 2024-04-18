Trending

Dickey Betts, Allman Brothers Band singer and guitarist, dies at 80

Dickey Betts, the singer, songwriter and guitarist for the influential Allman Brother Band, has died, family members announced on Thursday. He was 80.

The Betts family confirmed his death in a statement shared on social media.

“The legendary performer, songwriter, bandleader and family patriarch passed away earlier today at his home in Osprey, (Florida), surrounded by his family,” the statement read. “Dickey was larger than life, and his loss will be felt world-wide. At this difficult time, the family asks for prayers and respect for their privacy in the coming days.”

Betts’ manager, David Spero, told Rolling Stone that the musician died of cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

