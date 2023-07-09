Elton John performs final show of his farewell tour

Sir Elton John had his final stop of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Stockholm, Sweden Saturday night.

>> Read more trending news

Five years after the start of the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour and 330 shows later, John has finished his career as a touring artist, according to Rolling Stone.

“What a journey this tour has been and now we find ourselves at the end of it. Tonight is the final night,” John wrote in a caption one of his Instagram posts Saturday night.

John, 76, has won five Grammys in his career that has been going strong for 50 years and had him perform around the world 4,600 times, according to the BBC.

His show Saturday night included some of John’s biggest hits like “Bennie and the Jets,” “Philadelphia Freedom,” “Tiny Dancer,” “Rocket Man,” and “Candle in the Wind,” the BBC reported.

Coldplay signed John off with a special tribute in a video message from the band’s frontman Chris Martin, according to Deadline.

“From all the bands and artists you’ve helped and inspired, we love you so much. “We are so grateful for everything you’ve done for the Aids Foundation, anytime you’ve been kind to anybody,” Martin said, according to Deadline.

“I’ve had the most wonderful career, beyond belief,” he told the crowd, according to Rolling Stone. “Fifty years of pure joy playing music. How lucky am I? But I wouldn’t be sitting here and talking to you if it wasn’t for you. You bought the singles, the CDs, the albums, the cassettes…More importantly, you bought the tickets to the shows. You know how much I love to play live. It’s been my lifeblood to play for you guys. You’ve been absolutely magnificent.”

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour was announced in Jan. 2018 at a press conference that CNN’s Anderson Cooper moderated, according to Rolling Stone. The tour began Sept. 8, 2018, and the COVID-19 pandemic forced John to stop touring like many other artists but he picked right back up in Jan. 2022.

John played his farewell tour for over six million fans around the world, according to the BBC. He also headlined the Glastonbury Festival last month that drew in one of the biggest crowds in the festival’s history. Deadline reported it was the only time John attended the festival.

















©2023 Cox Media Group