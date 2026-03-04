Ghetts sentenced to prison for hit-and-run death of student

British rapper Ghetts will be serving prison time for a deadly hit-and-run last year.

Prosecutors said the rapper, whose real name is Jusin Clarke-Samuel, was speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol when he hit 20-year-old Yubin Tamang, The Associated Press reported.

Officials said Ghetts had been drinking at a London bar before he got behind the wheel and ran six red lights, and drove on the wrong side of the road.

He hit Tamang, sending him flying into the air before he hit the roadway,” prosecutor Philip McGhee said.

McGhee said Ghetts did not call for help or stop. Instead, he drove eight miles home.

An Uber driver saw what he thought was a “bundle of clothes in the road” before realizing it was someone who had been hurt, the BBC reported.

A damaged mirror casing was found at the scene and was tracked to Ghetts’ BMW, which had damage to its windshield, hood and bumper.

Tamang died two days after the crash.

Officials said Ghetts was driving at one and a half times over the legal limit for alcohol. He had told police he had three glasses of brandy with a meal, the BBC reported.

Ghetts pleaded guilty in December to causing death by dangerous driving.

The judge noted that Ghetts showed remorse in a letter that he wrote the court.

“I write from a place of extreme regret, shame and remorse,” Ghetts wrote. “I am fully aware that there are no number of apologies that I can say which will soothe the pain that the family and friends of Mr Tamang must feel.”

The judge told him, “As you set out, you have done much to help others over the last 10 years and all that good work is marred by driving in drink and taking the life of another young man,” the AP reported.

Ghetts was sentenced to 12 years in prison. He is also barred from driving for 17 years, the BBC reported.

In addition to his music career, Ghetts is also an actor, appearing in the show “Supacell,” according to his IMDb profile.

