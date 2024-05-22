Ireland, Norway, Spain to recognize Palestinian state next week

Spain, Norway and Ireland announced on Wednesday that they would recognize an independent Palestinian state next week, taking aim at Israel for its decades of occupation in the area and saying there can be no peace without a two-state solution in the region.

“In the midst of a war, with tens of thousands killed and injured, we must keep alive the only alternative that offers a political solution for Israelis and Palestinians alike: Two states, living side by side, in peace and security,” Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said.

Israel was quick to respond with Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz immediately recalling the Israeli ambassadors to Norway and Ireland.

“There will be no peace in the Middle East without a two-state solution. There can be no two-state solution without a Palestinian state,” he added.

“I am sending a clear message today: Israel will not be complacent against those who undermine its sovereignty and endanger its security.”

