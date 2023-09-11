Jimmy Buffett’s wife, Jane Slagsvol, thanks fans, friends, doctors for support

Jane Slagsvol, the widow of singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, ended her silence on Saturday with a heartfelt tribute directed toward fans, friends, doctors and others who supported them throughout the “Margaritaville” singer’s illness and career.

>> Read more trending news

Titled “A Message from Jane,” Slagsvol wrote a thank-you note on Buffett’s website.

Buffett, 76, died on Sept. 1 in Sag Harbor, New York, after a four-year battle with Merkel cell carcinoma, a rare but aggressive form of skin cancer.

Beautiful letter from Jane Slagsvol Buffett, the wife of @jimmybuffett for 46 years. #JimmyBuffett pic.twitter.com/GkEw4tfgJ8 — marty ford pieratt (@martypieratt) September 10, 2023

“Jimmy was love,” Slagsvol wrote. “Every cell in his body was filled with joy. He smiled all the time, even when he was deeply ill. And his sense of humor never wavered. Jimmy was always the optimist, always twinkling, always making us laugh.”

The message included two personal photographs of the couple, who married in 1977 and had three children together, Billboard reported.

“As Jimmy said a few months ago, ‘Growing old is not for sissies.’ These last few years have been unimaginably challenging for Jimmy and me, and we’re definitely not sissies,” Slagsvol wrote. “One thing we both knew and experienced, through every difficult moment, was the feeling of being buoyed up by all the people in our lives. Everywhere we went, at arenas, at events, and even in the hospitals, we were surrounded by love. There is a whole world of people I want to thank for the incredible kindness you showed us.”

Slagsvol specifically thanked Buffett’s fans for “creating the world’s most joyful community,” according to “Good Morning America.”

“The smile that Jimmy beamed at you from the stage was sparked by your spirit. I think that’s why he loved performing so much,” Slagsvol wrote. “He was so grateful to the community you built around him. Your sympathy and support inspire and comfort me and my family.”

The singer’s widow also thanked the doctors, nurses, hospice workers and caregivers for compassion that was “overwhelming in the best possible way.”

“You gave him hope, even at the most hopeless moments. Thank you for your tenacity in seeking the best solutions at each stage of his illness,” Slagsvol wrote. “You were honest, brave, and empathic; you showed us such dignity and goodness. I could not have asked for a better team of professionals.”

Buffett sold more than 20 million albums during his career. He released 30 records, 17 of which went platinum or gold, Rolling Stone reported. The singer referred to his brand of music as “drunken Caribbean rock ‘n’ roll,” NBC News reported.

According to Billboard, Buffett had 13 Hot 100 singles, including seven top 40 hits and one top 10. He had 40 entries on the Billboard 200 albums during his career.

“One of the last songs Jimmy recorded was “Bubbles Up,” Slagsvol wrote in her tribute. “He sings, ‘Just know that you are loved, there is light up above, and the joy is always enough. Bubbles up.’

“Jimmy knew he was loved. Right until the end, he looked for the light. Thank you for giving joy to him and to me.”

©2023 Cox Media Group