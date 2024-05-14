Kelly Clarkson says she used weight loss drug, but not Ozempic

Kelly Clarkson is setting the record straight about her weight loss journey.

The singer and talk show host explained that she did use a weight loss drug to help her shed the pounds but it was not Ozempic due to a pre-existing condition, E! News reported.

“My doctor chased me for like two years and I was like, ‘No, I’m afraid of it. I already have thyroid problems,’” she said on a recent broadcast of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” “Everybody thinks it Ozempic. It’s not.”

She said she used another medication, without naming it, other than to say, “It’s something else but it’s something that aids in helping break down the sugar—obviously my body doesn’t do it right,” E! News reported.

Clarkson said she weighed 203 pounds at her heaviest and was inspired to lose weight when she didn’t recognize herself on television.

She added that the weight gain was gradual and that her manager who has been with her for 15 years didn’t notice the change.

Clarkson also said she had to change her habits because she was diagnosed as pre-diabetic.

“I ended up having to do that too because my bloodwork got so bad,” she said.

The American Idol alum was interviewing Whoopie Goldberg when the guest complimented Clarkson on how she looked, NBC News reported. Goldberg had said she used Mounjaro to lose weight.

“It’s all the weight I’ve lost. I’ve lost almost two people,” Goldberg said, according to NBC News. “I am doing that wonderful shot that works for folks who need some help, and it’s been really good for me.”

Earlier this year, Clarkson told People magazine that she lost weight by being active and watching what she ate, but did not mention a medication.

“I eat a healthy mix. I dropped weight because I’ve been listening to my doctor — a couple years I didn’t. And 90 percent of the time I’m really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I’m a Texas girl, so I like meat — sorry, vegetarians in the world!,” she said.

