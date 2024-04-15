Key Bridge collapse: FBI opens criminal investigation

BALTIMORE — The FBI is now conducting a criminal investigation into last month’s ship collision that brought down the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.

The Washington Post reported that the federal agency is looking into whether the crew left Baltimore knowing that the Dali had problems with its systems.

The Coast Guard is also investigating, CNN reported.

The 985-foot ship lost power as it left port and hit one of the support pillars that held up the bridge on March 26. A construction crew was filling potholes on the bridge at the time of the crash. Six fell into the water and died, two others survived.

“The FBI is present aboard the cargo ship Dali conducting court authorized law enforcement activity,” the FBI said in a statement announcing the investigation.

U.S. Attorney for Maryland, Erek Barron said that while he cannot typically confirm or comment on investigations, “However, the public should know, whether it’s gun violence, civil rights abuse, financial fraud, or any other threat to public safety or property, we will seek accountability for anyone who may be responsible.”

The National Transportation Safety Board has been investigating the cause of the crash, focusing on the engine room’s equipment, CNN reported.

