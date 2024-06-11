Trending

At least 4 shot at food court in Atlanta

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Hub at Peachtree Center (Google Maps/Google)

ATLANTA — At least four people were injured Tuesday afternoon in a shooting at a food court in downtown Atlanta, WSB-TV reported.

Mayor Andre Dickens said in a social media post that the incident happened at the Peachtree Center Food Court.

Citing a note to Peachtree Center tenants, WSB reported that shots were fired at the Hub.

Police said the four people injured were “alert, conscious, and breathing” after the shooting.

“One of the four people shot is believed to be the suspect,” authorities added.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the shooting. Police described the scene as “open and active” saying that “officers are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Check back for more on this developing story.


