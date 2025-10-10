The Moody Blues lead singer John Lodge dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’

The lead singer of The Moody Blues has died.

John Lodge was 82 years old.

His family released a statement announcing his death, which said that he died “suddenly and unexpectedly,” adding that he “peacefully slipped away surrounded by his loved ones and the sounds of The Everly Brothers and Buddy Holly,” The Associated Press reported.

No cause of death was released, according to Loudwire.

Lodge joined The Moody Blues in 1966 when the band’s original bassist, Clint Warwick, left the group, The Sun reported. It was two years after the band initially formed.

But Lodge performed as bassist and lead singer on The Moody Blues’ most famous albums, including “Days Of Future Passed” and “In Search Of The Lost Chord,” the AP reported.

He was on the group’s albums all the way to the final studio album, “December,” released in 2003.

Over their long career together, they sold more than 70 million albums worldwide, according to Ultimate Classic Rock.

Lodge released his own solo album, “10,000 Light Years Ago,” in 2015. He also wrote and recorded “These Crazy Times” during the COVID-19 lockdown, The Sun reported. His wife was backup vocals, their son was on lead guitar and their daughter managed the project.

Despite no longer producing studio albums, they still performed together until 2018. They were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame that same year.

He was given the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Annual Prog Awards in 2019.

Lodge leaves behind his wife, Kristen and two children, the AP reported.

“As anyone who knew this massive hearted man knows, it was his enduring love of his wife, Kirsten, and his family, that was the most important thing to him, followed by his passion for music, and his faith,” the family said, according to Loudwire. " We are heartbroken, but will walk forwards into peace surrounded by the love he had for each of us. As John would always say at the end of the show, thank you for keeping the faith."

