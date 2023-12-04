Packers fan’s sign about QB Jordan Love pokes fun at Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Packers fans do more than enjoy the Lambeau Leap. One enterprising Green Bay fan poked fun at the romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce while touting the abilities of Packers quarterback Jordan Love.

Swift was in attendance for Sunday night’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and host Green Bay, a tense contest won 27-19 by the Packers.

The fan displayed a sign that read, “It’s A Love Story #10,” Sports Illustrated reported. It is a reference to one of Swift’s hit songs, “Love Story,” while “10″ touts the uniform number of the Packers’ young quarterback.

Packers fans do a little trolling pic.twitter.com/xJzXUMOXsu — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) December 4, 2023

Swift had been absent from Kelce’s games while wrapping up the international leg of her Eras Tour, but she was present at the Frozen Tundra -- and Packers fans were ready.

Love finished the game with three touchdown passes, completing 25 of 26 throws for 267 yards.

It is not the first time this season that an opposing team has needled Swift and Kelce. After the Chiefs lost at Denver to the Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, her song “Shake it Off” blared throughout the stadium.