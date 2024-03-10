Police: 3 killed in early morning shooting in Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. — At least three people were killed and multiple others were injured in a shooting Sunday morning in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

The Jonesboro Police Department said the shooting happened just before 5 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found multiple people with gunshot wounds.

Police confirmed that three people were killed.

One person was taken to the hospital by an ambulance and four others were taken to the hospital by personal vehicles, police said, according to KAIT.

The conditions of the other victims have not been released, KARK reported.

The names of the victims have not yet been released. Information about what led up to the shooting or if any suspects are in custody remains unclear.

Jonesboro is located approximately 70 miles northeast of Little Rock, according to The Associated Press.

