Police stage traffic stop so man can propose to his girlfriend

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Two officers in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, helped a man propose to his girlfriend by setting up a staged traffic stop last weekend. What appeared to be a routine traffic stop ended up with a ring over handcuffs.

Eau Claire Police Department officers in a video appeared to be conducting a traffic stop but they were actually helping a couple get engaged, according to WQOW.

Public Information Officer for the Eau Claire Police Department Josh Miller said the couple visited the area last March for a weekend getaway, according to WEAU. Moriah Prichard lost her phone during the trip and one of the officers helped her find it.

Troy Goldschmidt said he wanted to involve the police because of their kindness when she lost the phone, WQOW reported.

“People can naturally get nervous, a tendency, around police officers, as if they did something wrong, but they were very supportive and kind of patting me on the back like, ‘You ready? You got this. Go ahead!’ And then I went for it,” said Goldschmidt, according to the news outlet.

“You never know what’s going to happen on a traffic stop,” police said in a Facebook post.

The officers Maggie Anderson and Josh Miller helped to set up the proposal on their days off. Anderson was the officer who helped Prichard find her phone last March. The planning happened about five months ago, WEAU reported.

The proposal happened on Nov. 18 and Prichard said yes, WQOW reported. The big day is expected to be sometime next August.