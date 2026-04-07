Rapper Offset wounded outside South Florida casino

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Rap star Offset was wounded on Monday after a shooting outside of a South Florida casino, his publicist said.

The rapper, whose legal name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus and who grew up in the Atlanta area, was injured in the valet parking area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood shortly after 7 p.m. ET, The New York Times reported.

In a statement, the Seminole Police Department said that two people were detained and a third person suffered injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

Rapper Offset was shot in Hollywood, Florida on Monday, and is currently in stable condition.



A spokesperson for Offset said in a statement to Variety that he’s being treated for the gunshot wound and is currently under observation. “We can confirm Offset was shot and is… pic.twitter.com/u5U2wZmuzw — Variety (@Variety) April 7, 2026

“We are aware of an incident that occurred at a valet area after 7 p.m. Monday outside of Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood that resulted in non-life threatening injuries to an individual who was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood,” the statement said. “Seminole Police were on site immediately and the situation was contained quickly.

“The site is secure and there is no threat to the public. Operations continue as normal.”

While police did not identify any of the people involved at the casino, Nathalie Moar, a spokesperson for Offset, confirmed to the Times in an email that Offset was the injured victim. She added that he was in stable condition at an area hospital.

It was unclear what led to the shooting.

The former member of the Migos hip-hop trio grew up in the Atlanta suburb of Lawrenceville, Georgia, alongside his fellow band members, Quavo and Takeoff, WSB-TV reported.

Takeoff, who was also Offset’s cousin, was fatally shot outside a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1, 2022.

The man accused of the shooting, Patrick Xavier Clark, was later arrested in Houston, the Times reported. He is scheduled to stand trial later this year, according to the newspaper.

I just saw the TMZ story on Offset being shot, and immediately texted his dad, Kiari Cephus, to check on him and the family. I asked him about the condition of his son, he replied: “So far so good. Tab and I have communicated with him. We’re on a flight now headed to Miami.”… https://t.co/8S5xLFFli2 — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) April 7, 2026

Migos had a breakout song in 2013 with “Versace,” The Associated Press reported. The trio earned a Grammy Award nomination in 2018 for best rap album, “Culture.”

Offset has three children with Bronx rapper Cardi B, the Miami Herald reported. Cardi B filed for divorce in 2024, WSB-TV reported. Offset has also fathered three other children, according to the television station.

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