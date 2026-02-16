Recall alert: 14K Jaguars, Mercedes recalled over high-voltage battery issue

Thousands of Jaguars and Mercedes were recalled in two separate campaigns over issues with their high-voltage batteries.

In all, 14,173 vehicles are being impacted, with owners being told to park the cars outside.

In the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recall 26V067, 2,278 Jaguar I-PACE vehicles from the 2020 and 2021 model years were recalled because the high-voltage battery may overheat.

Owners are not only being told to park them outside, away from structures, but they’re also being told to limit the charge to 90%.

The battery software will be updated either by a dealer or through an over-the-air update to limit charging to 90%. A final remedy is being developed.

Owners will get letters mailed to them on April 3, with a second letter sent once the final repair is available, the NHTSA said.

Owners can contact Jaguar at 800-452-4827 with any questions. The company’s internal recall numbers are H570, H571 and H572.

The recall 26V067 replaces NHTSA recall numbers 23V369, 23V709 and 24V085.

In the larger recall, Mercedes is recalling 11,895 vehicles, the NHTSA announced.

The following cars are affected:

2023-2024

EQB 250+

2022-2024

EQB 300 4MATIC

EQB 350 4MATIC

In this case, the high-voltage battery can fail internally and cause a fire either when parked or when the car is being driven, the NHTSA said.

Owners are being told to park outside, away from buildings, and only charge the battery to 80% until it can be fixed.

They will receive a letter after Feb. 27 alerting them to the issue and a second one once a remedy is available.

This recall, 26V073, replaces 25V050 and 25V894. Vehicles repaired under those two recalls will need to have another repair done once available, according to the NHTSA.

If you have any questions, you can call Mercedes at 800-367-6372.

