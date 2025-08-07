Recall alert: 15K pet toys recalled; button battery poses ingestion hazard

Petmate has issued a recall for its Pet Zone Laser Pointer & LED Ball pet toys due to a serious ingestion hazard posed by button cell batteries.

The recall affects about 15,400 pet toys, which were sold exclusively at Menards stores and online from September 2024 to March 2025 for about $4.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the toys violate Reese’s Law, a mandatory standard for consumer products containing button cell or coin batteries, because the LED-illuminated plastic sphere can break upon impact, exposing the batteries.

Button cell and coin batteries are hazardous if swallowed, as they can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns, and even death, according to the CPSC.

The recalled pet toys include a 2.9-inch laser pointer that is white with blue paw prints, and a 1.6-inch diameter motion-activated LED ball that is clear.

The laser pointer has a silver label with ‘Danger’ and ‘Accession No. 2430278-000’ printed on it. The product packaging features the ‘PET ZONE’ logo and ‘LASER POINTER & LED BALL’ on the front, with ‘Item #:15712EAM’ on the back.

Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the recalled toys and contact Petmate for a full refund, the CPSC said.

Petmate can be reached toll-free at 888-847-8716 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or online.

