Recall alert: 350K power banks recalled due to potential fire hazard

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of about 350,000 power banks sold by Costco.

The Ubio Labs power banks can overheat and catch fire, according to the CPSC.

There have been three reports of fire including one that happened on a flight and caused four reports of smoke inhalation and one minor burn to a passenger.

The battery packs were sold at Costco or at Costco.com in either single or double packs. They came in black with model number PWB1071 printed on the back of the device.

The Costco item numbers are printed on the packaging and were 1314518 for the single pack or 1265470 for the double.

The single chargers were sold from March 2019 to December 2020 for $32 while the double pack were sold from September 2018 through December 2020 for $40.

If you have one, you’re told to stop using it immediately and to contact Costco for a refund, the CPSC said.

If you have questions you can contact Costco at 800-774-2678 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT Saturday and Sunday. There is also a live chat option from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. PT Monday through Friday and 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Saturday and Sunday.

