Recall alert: 40K Peltor X4 noise-reducing earmuffs recalled

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of more than 40,000 earmuffs made by 3M.

>> Read more trending news

The Peltor X4 earmuffs plastic can crack, “posing a risk of overexposure to loud noise and sound,” the CPSC said.

The ear protection is typically made to be used in industrial or occupational situations.

They are black with either green or orange accents. They can be worn over the head, behind the head or attached to a hard hat.

The earmuffs made from March 2020 through September 2022 are part of the recall. They have the date formatted as MM/YYYY on the outside of the earcups.

They were sold at industrial distributors and Amazon from May 2023 through June 2023 for between $16 and $26, the CPSC said.

If you have the recalled earmuffs, you’re told to stop using them and contact 3M for a free replacement.

You can call the company at 800-243-4630 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT on Friday or reach 3M on its website.

©2023 Cox Media Group