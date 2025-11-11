Recall alert: ByHeart recalls all baby formula after infant botulism outbreak

The recall involving ByHeart baby formula has been extensively expanded after a multi-state outbreak of infant botulism.

Initially, only two batches of the organic baby formula were recalled, but ByHeart is planning to recall all its products.

There have been at least 15 babies in 12 states that have become sick since August after eating the formula, but officials believe there are more cases, The Associated Press reported. In all there are 84 cases of infant botulism since August.

No deaths are linked to the outbreak, but there have been infants from the age of 2 weeks to 5 months hospitalized, The Washington Post reported.

The cases were found in:

Arizona

California

Illinois

Kentucky

Minnesota

North Carolina

New Jersey

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Texas

Washington

The recall now includes ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula and Anywhere Pack pouches.

ByHeart sells about 200,000 cans of formula a month online and at stores such as Target, Walmart, Albertsons and Whole Foods.

If parents or caregivers have the recalled formula, they should not use it and dispose of it, the company said.

The bacteria that caused the outbreak have not been found in any other brands of formula, the Food and Drug Administration said, according to the AP.

The FDA said the symptoms of infant botulism are constipation, poor feeding, loss of head control, difficulty swallowing, difficulty breathing and respiratory arrest. IT could take several weeks for symptoms to occur after a baby eats something contaminated with the bacteria.

©2025 Cox Media Group