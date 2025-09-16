Recall alert: Costco recalls Prosecco, Dubai chocolates

If you recently bought or received a bottle of Kirkland Signature Prosecco Valdobbiadene, it may have been recalled.

Costco recalled bottles sold between April 25 and Aug. 26 with item number 1879870 because they can shatter. You don’t even have to be holding the bottle or have it open for it to break, USA Today reported.

The company alerted customers by letter.

They were sold in:

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kentucky

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

North Dakota

Nebraska

Ohio

South Dakota

Wisconsin

If you have the recalled wine, you are told not to return it. Instead, don’t open it, and wrap it in paper towels before throwing it away.

You should not take the wine back to Costco, NJ.com reported.

Costco will refund the cost of the wine if purchasers take a copy of the letter they received to their nearest Costco location.

If you have questions, you can contact Ethica Wines by email or by calling 786-810-7132 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET.

Costco also recently recalled Dubai Style Chocolates, USA Today reported.

In a letter to customers who purchased the chocolate between May 1 and Aug. 20, the company said that gluten was listed as an allergen, not wheat.

If you purchased the chocolates, with item number 1932972, and someone in your household is allergic to wheat, you’re being told to return the item to a local Costco for a full refund.

Questions can be answered by calling Rolling Pin Baking Company, the producer of the chocolate, at 833-331-2993 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

