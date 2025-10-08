Recall alert: Hello Fresh meals recalled due to potential Listeria contamination

Two types of Hello Fresh meals have been recalled because they have spinach that may have been contaminated with Listeria.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall of the meals produced by FreshRealm, saying that they contained spinach that had been recalled by Sno Pac Foods because of possible contamination.

The products are not related to any outbreak investigation, the FSIS said.

The following items are part of the public health alert:

Hello Fresh ready-made meals, cheesy pulled pork pepper pasta, establishment number Est. 47718 and lot code 49107 or establishment number Est. 2937and lot code 48840.

Hello Fresh ready-made meals, unstuffed peppers with ground turkey, establishment number P-47718 and lot codes 50069, 50073 or 50698

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions connected to the meals.

If you have them, you should not eat them and either throw them away or return them.

For more information, contact FreshRealm at 888-244-1562 or by email.

