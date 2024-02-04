Recall alert: Quaker Oats expands recall to include granola bar due to possible salmonella risk

The United States Food and Drug Administration and the Quaker Oats Company earlier this week announced that a granola bar was added to the list of recalled items due to possible salmonella contamination.

Quaker Chewy Dipps Llama Rama bars were added to the recalled product list in the United States on Wednesday, according to the FDA. This granola bar product was discontinued in Sept. 2023 with the “Best Before” dates listed as Feb. 10 or 11, 2024.

The FDA recommends consumers check their pantries for the items and throw them out.

The full recalled product list can be found on Quaker Oat’s recall website.

The recall was originally announced on Dec. 15, 2023. Among the newly recalled items are Cap’n Crunch Cinnamon Crunch Cereal and Gatorade Protein Bars in the peanut butter chocolate flavor, USA Today reported. And updated recall was posted less than a month later on Jan. 11.

The products affected by the recall were sold in all 50 United States, Puerto Rico, Guam and Saipan, the FDA said.

Quaker Oats informed the FDA of the actions they are taking. Quaker Oats also said you can scan SmartLabel QR code on the packaging of the product to see if they have been recalled either ones you have in your pantry or at the store. More information can be found on the Quaker Oats website.

Salmonella can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea vomiting and stomach pains, the FDA said, according to the AP. In rare cases, salmonella can be deadly.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that about 1.35 million cases of salmonella infection happen in the United States each year leading to around 26,500 hospitalizations and 420 deaths, according to the AP.

The FDA recommends that you check your pantries to see if any of the recalled items are in there. If they are, you are encouraged to throw them out. You can also contact Quaker Consumer Relations Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CST at 1-800-492-9322 or by visiting the recall website for information about product reimbursement or additional information.

