Recall alert: Steamers sold on HSN recalled, could burn users

A hand-held steamer sold on HSN has been recalled because it could burn someone with steam or hot water.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said Deale International recalled 23,000 CasaClean Handheld Steamers because they can leak steam or “spew hot boiling water.”

The steamers are model DF-958 and were sold in white/gray or blue/gray colors.

They are used to remove dirt, grease and limescale around the home and were sold on HSN from November 2024 to April 2025 for about $40, the CPSC said.

If you have the recalled steamer, you should contact Deale for instructions for cutting the cord and providing proof so you can get a recall.

For more information, contact the company at 877-880-6137 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, by email or online.

