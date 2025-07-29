Reno shooting: Death toll climbs to 3

RENO, Nev. — The death toll after a gunman opened fire outside a resort and casino in Nevada on Monday rose to three, authorities said.

Three people were also injured at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, a popular tourist attraction.

The suspect had no known connection to the victims, and it was unclear if he was a guest or an employee at the resort. He was shot by police and arrested, officials said.

The suspect remains hospitalized in critical condition.

3 killed in Reno casino shooting at Grand Sierra Resort; suspect in critical condition https://t.co/okfIwCockY — RGJ.com (@rgj) July 29, 2025

“I want to start with my deepest condolences to the victims and their families, as well as to our entire community,” Reno police chief Kathryn Nance said at a news conference. “Tragedies like this are horrific for any community to endure.”

The incident happened at approximately 7:25 a.m. PT Monday outside the resort’s valet area, KRNV reported.. Sparks Police Department Chief Chris Crawford confirmed during the news conference that two people died at the scene and the third person died at an area hospital.

Police found the suspect within four to five minutes after arriving at the scene, and an officer-involved shooting occurred outside casino’s valet parking area.

The Sparks Police Department is leading the investigation. Officials have not identified the suspect or victims.

Police have also not determined a motive for the shooting.

“At this time, we have no reason to believe there is a connection between the suspect and victims,” police said in a statement.

“We are heartbroken by the senseless violence that occurred in our parking area earlier today,” a spokesperson for the Grand Sierra Resort said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with the victims and all those affected by this tragic incident. We are incredibly grateful for the swift and courageous response by our armed security team, whose immediate actions helped prevent further harm.

“We also want to thank the Reno Police Department for their rapid assistance and coordination, which was instrumental in quickly eliminating the threat and protecting lives.”

Officials with the resort told the Reno Gazette-Journal that all of its employees were safe.

“We can confirm that no Grand Sierra Resort team members were injured,” a representative told the newspaper.

Michael Sisco, 60, said he was in his room and about to head to the valet for his car when he heard popping sounds, according to NPR. He looked out his window and saw people screaming and running from the valet area.

“A half hour after the incident I started shaking because I realized I could’ve been there,” he said. “That’s exactly where I was going.”

Two men were charged with fatally shooting another man who was staying at the Grand Sierra Resort in January 2024.

The Grand Sierra claims to have the biggest casino floor in northern Nevada. It is also one of the tallest buildings in the city, with nearly 2,000 hotel rooms.

© 2025 Cox Media Group