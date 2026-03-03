Texas bar shooting: Death toll in Austin rises to 3

AUSTIN, Texas — The death toll after Sunday’s shooting at a Texas bar has risen to three, authorities said Monday.

According to KVUE, Jorge Pederson, 30, was taken off life support on Monday. His death was also confirmed by the Austin Police Department on social media and to CNN.

During a news conference earlier Monday, Austin police identified two victims who died after a gunman opened fire in the city’s Sixth Street entertainment district. They were 19-year-old Ryder Harrington and 21-year-old Savitha Shan.

The three were fatalities in a shooting that also injured at least 13 others, authorities said.

University of Texas President Jim Davis confirmed Shan was a student at the University of Texas at Austin, KVUE reported.

We are sad to report a 3rd victim has passed away as a result of the shooting on West Sixth Street yesterday morning. The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Jorge Pederson. pic.twitter.com/Ntlz4Zql69 — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) March 3, 2026

“Today, it was confirmed that among those who lost their lives is one UT student. A child of loving parents. A loyal friend to many. A Longhorn preparing to change the world,” Davis said in a letter to students and staff on Monday. “It is devastating, and I know all of us are grieved by this horrible news and we will remember her.”

Harrington had previously attended Texas Tech University, according to KLBK.

Former Texas Tech University System Chancellor Kent Hance said in a social media post that Harrington was “murdered in Austin by a terrorist.”

“Ryder was an outstanding young man. I’ve talked to several people who knew him and everyone had nothing but praise for him and his character,” Hance wrote on X. “May he rest in peace! Pray for his family.”

The alleged shooter was identified as Ndiaga Diagne, according to the Department of Homeland Security and the Austin Police Department. He was also killed.

Diagne, 53, who was from Senegal, arrived in the U.S. in 2000 on a B-2 tourist visa, but changed his status to a lawful permanent resident in 2006 because he married a U.S. citizen, CNN reported. He was naturalized on April 5, 2013.

Austin police Chief Lisa Davis said the firearms used in the shooting were obtained legally, according to KVUE.

The shooting occurred outside Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden just before 2 a.m. CT on Sunday. Davis said the suspect drove around the Sixth Street area several times before firing a handgun at Buford’s, KXAN reported.

Austin police identified the three victims killed in the Sixth Street bar mass shooting in Austin, Texas early Sunday as Ryder Harrington, 19, Savitha Shan, 21 and Jorge Pederson, 30.



Austin police said that the investigation into the mass shooting remains complex, as officials… pic.twitter.com/WsYfSgI1Jb — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 3, 2026

“At one point, he put his flashers on, rolled down his window, and began using a pistol, shooting out of his car windows, striking patrons of the bar that were on the patio and that were in front of the bar,” Davis told reporters.

Diagne then parked his SUV, exited his vehicle and used a rifle to shoot in the direction of the bar, according to the television station.

Police officers nearby fatally shot the gunman moments later.

