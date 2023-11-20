Rosalynn Carter: Funeral for former first lady set for Wednesday

Funeral services for former first lady Rosalynn Carter will be held on Wednesday in her hometown of Plains, Georgia.

Carter died Sunday in Plains at the age of 96. She was the wife of former President Jimmy Carter, and the couple was married for 77 years. She was the second-oldest living first lady, surpassed only by Bess Truman, who died in 1982 at the age of 99.

Rosalynn Carter had entered hospice care on Friday.

The Carters’ 77-year marriage is the longest of any U.S. presidential couple.

The Carter Center announced funeral plans late Sunday, WSB-TV reported.

According to Rosalynn Carter’s tribute page, On Monday, there will be a wreath-laying at Georgia Southwestern State University. A motorcade will then take Rosalynn Carter’s body to the Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta, where there will be ceremony at 3:15 p.m. EST at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum.

Visit the official tribute site for Rosalynn Carter and learn more about her lifetime of service that has made a difference in the lives of so many. https://t.co/HwOiGoq0ZE pic.twitter.com/nipgcykuLb — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) November 19, 2023

That will be followed by a repose ceremony in the lobby of the presidential library, according to the tribute page. The public is invited to pay their respects at the library and museum, and a shuttle will be provided.

On Tuesday, the Carter family and Rosalynn Carter’s casket will leave the presidential center for a tribute ceremony at Emory University’s Glenn Memorial Church.

The funeral service on Wednesday will be private for family and friends and will be held at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, according to the tribute page.

The former first lady will then be buried in a private ceremony at the Carter residence in Plains.