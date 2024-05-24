Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused of sexually abusing college student in new lawsuit

Another woman has filed suit against hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, accusing him of sexually assaulting her in the after she met him while in college in the the 1990s, according to multiple reports.

In a complaint filed in New York and obtained by CNN, April Lampros accused Combs of sexually assaulting her four times from the mid-1990s to the early-2000s. In the suit, she also accused him of battery, assault, negligent infliction of emotional distress and violation of the victims of gender-motivated violence protection law.

She said the abuse started after he first “loved-bombed her” after the pair met in 1994, while she was studying at New York’s Fashion Institute of Technology, CNN and Rolling Stone reported.

“I’m confident that justice will prevail and the veil will be removed so no other woman will have to endure what I did,” she said Thursday in a statement obtained by The Guardian.

Lampros described several “terrifying sexual encounters” with Combs, including being forced to take ecstasy and have sex with his late former girlfriend Kim Porter in 1996, The Associated Press reported. The now-51-year-old said Combs also raped her in a Manhattan hotel room in 1995 and forced her to perform oral sex on him in full view of a worker in a parking garage, according to the news agency.

The lawsuit said that because of Combs, Lampros “has suffered and continues to suffer harm, including physical injury, severe emotional distress, humiliation, anxiety, and other consequential damages for which she is entitled to an award of monetary damages and other relief,” according to Rolling Stone.

Combs did not immediately comment on Lampros’ lawsuit.

The suit comes after several other people came forward in recent months to accuse Combs of sexual misconduct.

His ex-girlfriend, singer Cassie Ventura, filed suit against Combs in November, accusing him of sex trafficking, abuse and rape. The lawsuit was settled one day later.

