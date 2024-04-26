‘The Simpsons’ kills off character after 35 seasons on the show

>> Read more trending news

Larry the Barfly is no more.

Wait, who?

Larry, a character on “The Simpsons” who debuted in the first episode of season one was sent to the Great Beyond Sunday, according to E! online.

Fans know Larry as a regular at Moe’s Tavern, often seen sitting at the bar when Homer Simpson stops in for a drink.

Thanks for watching #TheSimpsons tonight! pic.twitter.com/E0IAvPo9Di — The Simpsons (@TheSimpsons) April 22, 2024

Larry lasted until season 35, episode 15, where, appropriately, perhaps, he died at the bar.

Larry was voiced by actor Harry Shearer who also voices “Simpsons” characters Mr. Burns, Waylon Smithers, Ned Flanders, Reverend Lovejoy, Lenny, Principal Skinner, Kent Brockman, Otto Mann, and formerly, Dr. Hibbert.

'The Simpsons' Death Of Larry The Barfly Has Fans Mourning A Character We Hardly Knew https://t.co/WTjHphWcpL — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) April 25, 2024

In Sunday’s episode, “Cremains of the Day,” Homer and friends Lenny Leonard, Carl Carlson and Moe Szyslak talk about how they regret that they knew so little about Larry. They decide to go to Serenity Falls to spread his ashes.

Reaction to Larry’s demise has been mixed, ranging from sadness to see a regular go, to confusion over just which character Larry was.

Simpsons writer Matt Selman, who serves as co-showrunner with Al Jean, poked fun at how the way the series was playing up the death of a minor character, The Daily Mail reported.

‘Who will die this Sunday on @TheSimpsons?’ he wrote on X (formerly Twitter) while including images of Homer, Marge and Bart Simpson and Larry.

WHO WILL DIE THIS SUNDAY ON @THESIMPSONS? pic.twitter.com/8iqed3STgT — Matt Selman (@mattselman) April 19, 2024

