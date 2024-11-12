Songwriters Hall of Fame announces nominees; list includes Eminem, George Clinton and Boy George

From rap to rock to country, the nominees who could be in the next class of the Songwriters Hall of Fame have been announced.

The performing artist nominees include; their notable songs selected by Variety in parentheses:

Eminem (”Lose Yourself”)

Janet Jackson (”Rhythm Nation”

Alanis Morissette (”You Oughta Know”)

N.W.A. (”Straight Outta Compton”)

Sheryl Crow (”All I Want To Do”

George Clinton (”Give Up The Funk”)

Bryan Adams (”(Everything I Do) I Do It For You”)

Mike Love (”Fun, Fun, Fun”)

Boy George (”Karma Chameleon”)

Steve Winwood (”Higher Love”)

Doobie Brothers (”Listen to the Music”)

David Gates (”The Guitar Man”)

Tommy James (”Mony Mony”)

While the non-performing songwriters include; their notable songs selected by Variety in parentheses:

Walter Afanasieff (”All I Want for Christmas Is You”)

Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins (”The Boy Is Mine”)

Narada Michael Walden (”Freeway of Love”)

Steve Barri and P.F. Sloan (”Secret Agent Man”)

Mike Chapman (”Love Is A Battlefield”)

Tony Macaulay (”Build Me Up Buttercup”)

Sonny Curtis (”Love Is All Around” from “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”)

Tom Douglas (”The House That Built Me”)

Dann Penn and Spooner Oldham (”I’m Your Puppet”)

Roger Nichols (”Rainy Days and Mondays”)

Dennis Lambert and Brian Potter (”One Tin Soldier” from “Billy Jack”)

Franne Golde (”Nightshift”)

Ashley Gorley (”I Had Some Help”)

In all 26 songwriters or songwriting teams are up for the honor this year, Billboard reported.

Songwriters are eligible for induction 20 years after their first significant commercial song release.

The artists will be voted on by members of the organization and will be honored at the Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony next year in New York City, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Each person will vote for up to three nominees in each of the two categories with voting wrapping up on Dec. 22, Variety reported.

Eminem, George Clinton and Boy George are among the nominees for the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

