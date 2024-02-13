Stacked deal: IHOP giving away 3 free pancakes on National Pancake Day

For National Pancake Day on Tuesday, IHOP is stacking the deck for breakfast lovers.

On its website, the breakfast restaurant chain said that from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time it will offer three free buttermilk pancakes per guest at participating restaurants for customers dining in.

IHOP is pairing its promotion with its new Stacking Up Joy program, a monthlong fundraising campaign intended to assist those suffering from food insecurity, according to USA Today.

As part of its program, IHOP is partnering with Feeding America for a “Month of Giving,” according to a news release. Guests will be invited to add additional money to their checks while dining in or ordering online.

“Millions of people are working hard every day to provide for themselves and their families, yet nearly 1 in 7 people in the U.S. are unable to access the food they need to thrive,” Lauren Biedron, senior vice president of corporate partnerships at Feeding America, said in a statement. “Tackling food insecurity is not something we can do alone, and we are thrilled to have partners like IHOP join us in the movement to end hunger -- to directly support our communities and nourish futures.”

No purchase is necessary, although a $1 donation is required at locations in New York and New Jersey, according to the IHOP website.

