Starbucks to celebrate holiday season starting Nov. 6

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Starbucks
Starbucks holidays FILE PHOTO: Starbucks will be rolling out its holiday offerings in less than a month. (klavdiyav - stock.adobe.com)
It’s not even Halloween yet, but Starbucks is thinking Christmas.

The coffee company announced that the holidays will return on Nov. 6.

Starbucks will once again be serving up Peppermint Mochas, Caramel Brulée Lattes, Ice Sugar Cookie Lattes and Iced Gingerbread Chais with Chestnut Praline Lattes and Eggnog Lattes returning later in the season.

If you want something for that sweet tooth, the Snowman Cookie, Cranberry Bliss Bar and Sugar Plum Cheese Danishes are also coming back.

There are a couple of new offerings: Polar Bear Cake Pops and Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread, the company said.

Hello Kitty is jumping into java with a new partnership with Starbucks that will boast limited edition merchandise that will also be available starting on Nov. 6.

