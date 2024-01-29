Super Bowl Era? Could Taylor Swift attend big game while on ‘Eras’ tour?

Could Feb. 11 mark Taylor Swift’s “Super Bowl Era?”

The answer is maybe.

>> Read more trending news

Swift could quite possibly be in a luxury box at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11 despite being scheduled to perform on Feb. 10 in Tokyo as part of her “Eras Tour.”

We know that money isn’t an object for the billionaire, but time is. Still, thanks to the international date line and time zones, it is quite possible that once she is done performing, she hops on a private plane and files directly to Vegas in time for kickoff, Variety reported.

“The international date line functions as a ‘line of demarcation’ separating two consecutive calendar dates,” the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration explained.

Ian Rapoport and Variety both crunched the numbers.

Variety reported that Swift would have to leave Tokyo no later than 6 p.m. Japan Standard Time (JST) on Feb. 11 and fly 13 hours, across the invisible barrier that delineates what day it is, to land in Vegas before the 3:30 p.m. PST kickoff.

Variety explained that Tokyo is 17 hours ahead of Las Vegas, and the publication gave a possible travel itinerary, moving her departure to almost immediately after her concert ends.

From @NFLGameDay: Will Taylor Swift be at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas if the #Chiefs win? Sources say YES, despite having a concert in Japan the night before. Here's how 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/t4AUZ0BZy9 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 28, 2024

CBS Sports also reminds us that thanks to her private aircraft, she won’t have to worry about security or delays.

The only hiccup could be that Swift doesn’t have just one concert in Japan leading up to the Super Bowl. She has four, and multiple shows back-to-back are exhausting for the singer/songwriter.

“I do not leave my bed except to get food and take it back to my bed and eat it there,” Swift told Time when she was selected as the publication’s Person of the Year. “It’s a dream scenario. I can barely speak because I’ve been singing for three shows straight. Every time I take a step my feet go crunch, crunch, crunch from dancing in heels.”

She has concerts on Feb. 7, 8, 9 and 10. Swift then has a few days off before she has to get to Melbourne for her Feb. 16 concert and continue her international tour. She will be back in the U.S. on Oct. 18, with stops in Miami, New Orleans and Indianapolis.

Swift will probably make the trip. She has been a stalwart fan, sitting with boyfriend Travis Kelcie’s mother, since the first part of her international tour ended in November, Fox Sports reported.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 35 AFC Championship BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 28: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after catching a pass for a first down against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

©2024 Cox Media Group