Super Bowl LX: Massachusetts town changes name to honor Patriots QB Drake Maye

MAYNARD, Mass. — A Massachusetts town is getting into the Super Bowl spirit, changing its name to honor New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.

On Super Bowl Sunday, the town of Maynard will be renamed “Mayenard,” WFXT reported. The town in Middlesex County is located about 20 miles west of Boston and about 53 miles south of Foxborough, where the Patriots play their home games.

“On Sunday, Feb. 8, as the New England Patriots take on the Seattle Seahawks for Super Bowl LX, there will be zero viewers watching the game from the Town of Maynard,” the town said in a news release. “Instead, pending the approval of the Select Board on Tuesday, residents, restaurant patrons, guests, and visitors will be watching from the Town of MAYEnard.”

Town officials officially signed off on the name change on Tuesday, WFXT reported.

Maye, 23, led the Patriots to a dramatic turnaround after the team suffered a 4-13 record in 2024. In 2025, Maye threw for 4,394 yards and 31 touchdowns as New England had a 14-3 record and a 3-0 mark in the playoffs. He also rushed for 450 yards and four touchdowns.

Maye is also a candidate for MVP honors.

He and the Patriots (17-3) will face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. It is New England’s 12th appearance in the Super Bowl, and the Patriots are seeking a record-setting seventh Vince Lombardi Trophy.

