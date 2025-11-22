Suspect who shot and killed Deputy in Vero Beach has died

Trending

Deputy Terri Sweeting-Mashkow (WFTV)
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — The suspect who shot and killed Deputy Sweeting-Mashkow has died from his injuries as of 3:41 p.m. today.

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office expressed gratitude to the community for its continued support during these difficult times.

Deputy Sweeting-Mashkow was posthumously promoted to Sergeant at the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office and will now be addressed as Sergeant Sweeting-Mashkow.

Law enforcement says the funeral service information for Sergeant Sweeting-Mashkow will be provided at a later date.

