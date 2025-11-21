Deputy shot to death in Indian River County, others hurt: reports

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A deputy has been shot and killed in Indian River County, according to the mayor of Vero Beach.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, in an unrelated news conference from Crystal River, said two other members of law enforcement were hurt in the Friday morning shooting.

Channel 9 has learned it happened at a condo complex along Highway A1A near Vero Beach.

Indian River County deputies were reportedly attempting to serve an eviction notice at a residence.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey told Channel 9 that several Brevard County deputies are on their way to assist.

