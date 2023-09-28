Teen dies after being struck by lightning during hunting trip with her dad

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A teenager in Putnam County, Florida has died after she was struck by lightning earlier this week while hunting with her dad, officials say.

Baylee Holbrook, 16, and her dad were hunting Tuesday afternoon when lightning struck a tree and hit them, according to Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

Her father lost consciousness and when he woke up he found that his daughter was not breathing, according to WJAX.

Authorities said that her father, identified as Matthew Holbrook by People Magazine, called 911 and began CPR. Once deputies arrived, they took over life-saving measures and transported her to the hospital.

Holbrook was stabilized at the hospital and then was taken to a trauma center, the sheriff’s office said.

WJAX reported that Holbrook was taken off life support on Thursday just after 9:30 a.m.

“Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate a difficult road ahead of them and respect their privacy,” the sheriff’s office said.

Officials said that lightning strikes have increased in the area over the last few weeks.

“We want to remind our community that the forecast is predicted several more days of increased rain, thunder and lightning. Storms can come quickly and lightning can strike up to 10 miles away from any rainfall,” the sheriff’s office said.