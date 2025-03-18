Tracy Morgan has courtside medical problem during Knicks game

NEW YORK — SNL alum Tracy Morgan is giving thumbs up from a hospital bed after he fell ill courtside at Madison Square Garden.

Morgan posted a photo from a hospital on Instagram, writing, “Thank you for all your concern! I’m doing ok now and doctors say it was food poisoning.”

Morgan also wrote on social media, “More importantly, the Knicks are now 1-0 when I throw up on the court so maybe I’ll have to break it out again in the playoffs.”

The New York Knicks were playing against visiting Miami Heat when Morgan vomited courtside. Several people gathered around the “30 Rock” comedian.

He was taken from his seat by a wheelchair, a towel over his face.

The game was delayed for about 10 minutes during the fourth quarter.

A spokesperson for both the arena and the Knicks said, “We hope Tracy feels better soon and look forward to seeing him back courtside.”

The Knicks ended up winning 116-95.

