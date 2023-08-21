Tropical Storm Franklin forms in Caribbean

The tropics continue to heat up in the Atlantic basin, as Tropical Storm Franklin formed Sunday afternoon.

According to an 8 p.m. EDT advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Franklin, the sixth-named storm in the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, was located about 240 miles south-southeast of Isla Saona in the Dominican Republic. It was also stationed about 280 miles south-southwest of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Franklin is the second Atlantic tropical system to form in the past 12 hours. Emily formed in the eastern Atlantic earlier Sunday.

5PM EDT Aug 20: Tropical Storm #Franklin forms in the Caribbean Sea. Tropical Storm watches have been issued for the southern coast of the island of Hispaniola. For more information on #Franklin visit https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ pic.twitter.com/T5dGIZfCGx — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 20, 2023

The newest-named storm had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and was moving west-northwest at 14 mph, according to the hurricane center.

Franklin is expected to strengthen within the next two days, according to the Miami Herald.

Both Franklin and Emily formed several weeks before the mid-September peak of hurricane season in the Atlantic basin, which began on June 1. The current season ends on Nov. 30.

The storm is expected to impact Haiti and the Dominican Republic and cross the island on Wednesday, according to the Herald.