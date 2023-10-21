Hurricane Tammy forecast to strengthen slightly, move over Leeward Islands

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Tammy is forecast to strengthen slightly as it moves over the Leeward Islands this weekend.

Channel 9 meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said Tammy is expected to remain a Category 1 storm.

Those on the Windward and Leeward Islands can expect periods of heavy rain on Saturday.

Heavy rain from the storm is likely to spread into the U.S. Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands and the eastern portions of Puerto Rico on Sunday.

