Eye on the Tropics

Hurricane Tammy forecast to strengthen slightly, move over Leeward Islands

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

Hurricane Tammy Hurricane Tammy is forecast to strengthen slightly as it moves over the Leeward Islands this weekend. (WFTV.com News Staff)

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Tammy is forecast to strengthen slightly as it moves over the Leeward Islands this weekend.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Channel 9 meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said Tammy is expected to remain a Category 1 storm.

Those on the Windward and Leeward Islands can expect periods of heavy rain on Saturday.

Read: Saturday’s forecast calls for sunny skies, cooler evening ahead

Heavy rain from the storm is likely to spread into the U.S. Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands and the eastern portions of Puerto Rico on Sunday.

Morning forecast: Saturday, Oct. 21 Morning forecast: Saturday, Oct. 21

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Sarah Wilson

Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

Sarah Wilson joined WFTV Channel 9 in 2018 as a digital producer after working as an award-winning newspaper reporter for nearly a decade in various communities across Central Florida.

Most Read