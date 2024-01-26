Trump defamation damages trial: Closing arguments to begin

Closing arguments are expected to begin Friday in writer E. Jean Carroll’s defamation damages trial against former President Donald Trump.

>> Read more trending news

The trial is focused on determining how much Trump will have to pay Carroll for statements he made in 2019, after she went public with allegations that he sexually assaulted her in a luxury department store in New York City in the 1990s. A judge last year found the statements to be defamatory after a separate jury found Trump liable for defaming Carroll in 2022 and sexually abusing her in 1996.

Attorneys for Carroll and Trump will give closing statements one day after the former president briefly took the stand and addressed Carroll’s allegations, despite a warning from the judge against trying to relitigate the case, NPR reported.

“She said something that I considered to be a false accusation,” Trump said, according to The Associated Press. Later, he added, “I just wanted to defend myself, my family and, frankly, the presidency.”

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan told the jury to disregard Trump’s remarks.

The former president’s trial began last week, with a three-day delay beginning Monday after a juror got sick and because of a possible COVID-19 exposure.

Trump has long denied any wrongdoing, insisting that he did not know Carroll and that she made up her allegations to sell copies of her memoir, which came out in 2019.

On the stand, Carroll said that Trump’s denials destroyed the reputation for honesty that she’d built after spending decades in magazine publishing, according to Reuters and CNN. She described death threats and online attacks she endured after going public with her allegations.

“I am here because Donald Trump assaulted me, and when I wrote about it, he said it never happened,” Carroll said, according to Reuters. “He lied, and it shattered my reputation.”

Last year, jurors awarded Carroll $5 million in damages. Trump has appealed the ruling.

© 2024 Cox Media Group