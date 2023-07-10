Weight loss drug Ozempic looked into by European authorities after reports of suicidal thoughts

Popular Novo Nordisk diabetes drug and obesity treatments Ozempic and Wegovy are under scrutiny by the European Medicines Agency after Iceland’s health regulator flagged three cases of patients having suicidal thoughts or self-harm, Reuters reported.

>> Read more trending news

An EMA safety committee is looking into adverse events reported by the Icelandic Medicines agency. Two people who used Ozempic suffered suicidal thoughts. The medicine contains active ingredient semaglutide. Reuters reported.

The investigation will focus around medicines that contains active ingredients semaglutide or liraglutide. It could possibly grow to include other medicines in the same class, known as GLP-1 receptor agonists, according to AL.com.

Novo Nordisk gave a statement to CNBC that the company “takes all reports abut adverse events from use of our medicines very seriously,” AL.com reported.

The statement went on to say, “GLP-1 receptor agonists have been used to treat type 2 diabetes for more than 15 years, and for treatment of obesity for eight years, including Novo Nordisk products such as semaglutide and liraglutide that have been on the market for more than 10 years.”

In a statement to CNBC, Novo Nordisk said it takes “all reports about adverse events from use of our medicines very seriously.”

“GLP-1 receptor agonists have been used to treat type 2 diabetes for more than 15 years and for treatment of obesity for 8 years, including Novo Nordisk products such as semaglutide and liraglutide that have been on the market for more than 10 years,” CNBC reported.







